Utah sues insulin manufacturers for 'unconscionable' pricing scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit Thursday against some of the nation's major insulin manufacturers for their participation in an alleged pricing scheme that put access to the drug nearly out of reach for the 200,000 Utahns who suffer from diabeties.

Filed along with Utah's Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection, it's alleged that manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers (PMBs) conspired to inflate the price of insulin up to 1,000 percent over the last decade, even as the cost to manufacture it dropped over the same time period.

Eli Lilly, Novo, Nordisk, and Sanofi as well as pharmacy benefits managers (PBM) CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx are named as defendants in the pricing scheme.

“Access to affordable insulin is, literally, a life-or-death issue. But insulin makers and PBMs value billions in profits over the lives and well-being of Utahns. The markups and margins on insulin are unconscionable,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.

“This is one of the most egregious cases of avarice and inhumanity I have ever seen. It not only violates the law, but is morally repugnant too.”

According to the lawsuit, drug manufacturers raised the price of insulin and "deceptively refunded a significant portion back to PBMs," who in turn raised profits instead of lowering prices for consumers.

The lawsuit claims the pricing meant that patients paid artificially high prices for insulin, allowing the PBMs and manufacturers to take in record profits, while diabetics were overcharged millions of dollars a year for the drug.

“This pricing scheme is not only appalling, it's also unlawful," said Margaret Woolley Busse, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce. “We'll do everything in our power to hold these companies accountable for their unconscionable actions and for the damage they have caused to Utahns who rely on insulin for survival.”

In Utah, approximately eight percent of the adult population are diabetic, and an additional 700,000 have pre-diabetes.

The complaint alleges the total estimated cost after diabetes diagnosis in Utah to be $1.7 billion per year, or one of every four dollars spent in the state for healthcare.

Excessive prices leads to dangerous practices, such as self-rationing and reusing needles.

The Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection is inviting the public to share its experiences with insulin costs, which may be used in the legal action.

