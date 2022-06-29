Utah Supreme Court rules against Salt Lake City on inland port

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court issued a ruling Wednesday against Salt Lake City in a lawsuit over the inland port.

In the lawsuit, former Mayor Jackie Biskupsi accused the state of an illegal land grab when it designated a massive area for the project.

The supreme court ruled that the state did not overstep its authority when it allotted nearly one-third of the city to create the inland port. The state's top court agreed to hear the lawsuit in March of 2021, making this decision over one year in the making.

The inland port project has been billed as the largest economic development project in Utah history. It's an import export designed to get goods and services through customs and distributed across the West.

Environmentalists and local leaders have protested the project, raising concerns about air quality, the Great Salt Lake and overall quality of life.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a joint statement with the Salt Lake City Council about the decision, saying the decision was "deeply disappointing."

"By allowing the state to usurp municipal land use authority, the Utah Supreme Court has potentially created serious consequences for the local authority of all 249 Utah cities and towns," the statement reads in part. "While we are deeply disappointed with this decision, the City’s negotiations continue with the Utah Inland Port Authority on the contract to protect our residents’ health and mitigate the effects of the port on our community. We are also considering next steps on the Court’s request for additional briefing on the state’s redirection of the City’s tax revenue, which they did not rule on today.”

Utah Inland Port Authority issued a statement on the ruling.

"UIPA will continue to support the State of Utah in challenges related to the tax provisions of the Utah Inland Port Authority Act," the statement reads in part. "The Port Authority will also continue to fulfill the charge of the Utah Legislature by providing smart, sustainable, and equitable logistics solutions for all of Utah. UIPA is committed to future-proofing Utah’s link in the global supply chain, modernizing logistics to safeguard Utah’s natural beauty and reduce risk, and improving quality of life by enhancing community livability."