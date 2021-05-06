Utah Supreme Court rules on transgender rights and birth certificates

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than three years of waiting, Utah's top court has ruled on an issue involving gender identity and birth certificates in a case with significant impact on transgender rights in the state.

In a 4-1 ruling, the Utah Supreme Court ordered judges to grant what are commonly known as "gender marker" changes.

"The adjudication of sex-change petitions lies squarely within the power granted to Utah courts by the Utah Constitution. Our district courts have the authority to adjudicate such petitions without any constitutional impediment," Justice Himonas wrote.

In order to prevail on such a petition, a petitioner must: (1) show the petition is not made for any "wrongful or fraudulent purpose," and (2) include objective evidence about the sex change reflecting the petitioner‘s identity, at minimum, in the form of evidence of appropriate clinical care or treatment for gender transitioning or change, provided by a licensed medical professional."

The Utah Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in the case of Sean Childers-Gray and Angie Rice, who have tried to have their birth certificates changed to match their gender identity. While most judges in Utah have done gender marker changes without any issue, an Ogden judge refused to do it in Childers-Gray and Rice's respective cases.

Because the Utah Supreme Court oversees all judges in the state, it was asked to decide what to do.

Speaking for the majority, Justice Himonas criticized the judge who refused to do it.

"As for the district court‘s declaration that 'some biological facts are not subject to voluntary modification,' the reader must be clinically aware by now that the sex change we are discussing has less to do with biology than with identity," he wrote. "And as for the hypotheticals suggested by the district court, we generally frown upon unsupported slippery-slope arguments."

The state of Utah did not oppose what Childers-Gray and Rice were asking for, declining to appear in court in 2018 to present any kind of counter-argument. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes even declined to answer specific questions when the Court requested it.

Chief Justice Matthew Durrant sided with the majority of the Court on the name and gender marker changes, but dissented on whether the Court should look at it. Associate Chief Justice Thomas Lee also issued a dissent about whether the Court should be deciding the issue.

"I endorse the values of personal dignity and individual determination. And I give voice to those values in the respect I pay to others. I have paid and will pay such respect in my personal interactions with transgender persons—in using their preferred names and pronouns and otherwise respecting their right of self-determination," Justice Lee wrote.

"I have personal, moral grounds for so doing. Yet this is not a case about personal interactions or individual morality. It is a case about government records, and the legal grounds for amending them. Those grounds are controlled by law. And the law in question leaves no room for the decision made by this court today."

The justices took more than three years to decide the case, presumably waiting for the Utah State Legislature to take action and render the case moot. In 2019, a bill was introduced by Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, to create a path for someone to change their gender marker to match their identity. However, the bill failed to achieve any consensus between transgender rights advocates, lawmakers and social conservatives on Capitol Hill. So he abandoned it, leaving it to the Court to decide.

LGBTQ rights advocates in Utah were thrilled with the ruling. Equality Utah director Troy Williams noted that in a year where legislatures have passed anti-transgender bills, Utah has taken a different path.

"The Utah Legislature rejected two anti-transgender bills, and today, the Utah Supreme Court has upheld transgender rights to live freely as their authentic selves. This is ‘equality under the law’ in practice, right here in Utah," he said in a statement.

Transgender Education Advocates of Utah director Candice Metzler said it is a good ruling.

"Today, the State of Utah has taken a step closer to that ideal of ‘becoming a more perfect Union.’ We have chosen to create a system that actually serves all who use it. We have chosen the health of our community by sending a clear message that transgender, intersex, and gender-diverse people have a place in our communities and state. This decision will go a long way in helping such people know they belong," she said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.