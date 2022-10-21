Utah survivor of domestic violence shares her story from victim to advocate

SPANISH FORK, Utah — In late December 2020, Lyndsey Jackson finally decided enough was enough and she and her children fled from her husband.

"I know that I would have died had I stayed in that relationship," Jackson told FOX 13 News.

Jackson is sharing her story now for Domestic Violence Awareness month in an effort to shine a light on a subject that impacts many people in Utah.

The final straw for Jackson was a violent ordeal just two days before Christmas.

"It lasted hours and I questioned whether I would survive that time," Jackson said. "I knew if I didn't get out, I knew he couldn't control his actions anymore."

Jackson's husband was arrested and she agreed to press charges. When the dust had settled, Jackson and her kids had nowhere to go and not much more than the clothes on their backs.

That's when the domestic violence advocate with Spanish Fork Police Department told her about "The Refuge."

"They were able to help me get into an apartment within six days of leaving my ex," she said.

Advocates were also able to help Jackson get counseling through which she realized abuse in her marriage had started years prior in subtle ways.

"The last year of my marriage I wasn't even listed on our bank account," Jackson explained. "I was the only one employed and I was the only one working and my paychecks were going into that account but I had no way to access them."

Jackson is now divorced and living with her three children. She says her kids gave her the strength to leave her toxic and dangerous marriage.

The Refuge asked Jackson to be on their board, and to share her story with others who are in similar situations.

"So we want to make sure people know that there is a place that they can go," explained Ashlee Taylor, with The Refuge. "There is a place they can get help and they can help to move on and find the help and healing that they need."

The program is asking for help to expand its capacity and resources in an effort to help more survivors. You can learn more about the program and what they need by clicking here.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 33 percent of Utah women and 21 percent of Utah men experience intimate partner physical or sexual violence or stalking in their lifetimes.

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):