Utah Symphony will travel 500 miles to celebrate 125 years of statehood

WELLSVILLE, Utah — Utah is turning 125 this year, and the Utah Symphony is celebrating by kicking off its "Forever Mighty Tour" tonight in Wellsville before traveling 500 miles to rural communities across the state.

Additional stops will be made in Helper, Bryce Canyon and Kanab before finishing in Springdale at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Zion Canyon on August 14.

Most shows have sold out, but tickets for performances at Aunt Nell's Soda Shoppe in Helper on August 11 and the Kanab High School auditorium on August 13 are still available; both shows are at 3:00pm.

Tickets can are free and can be reserved on the Utah Symphony's website.

"Forever Mighty" builds on the success of the Utah Symphony’s 2014 “Mighty 5 Tour” and 2017 “Great American Road Trip Tour,” both of which also featured the orchestra performing in outdoor settings in rural Utah communities.

This year’s tour was created in collaboration with the Utah Office of Tourism’s “Forever Mighty” initiative, which encourages visitors to protect its parks and recreational access, along with the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement’s Thrive125 statewide celebration of Utah’s 125th anniversary of statehood.

Tonight's concert will be held at the American West Heritage Center, continuing on to Bryce Canyon, Helper, Kanab (including a concert at the Angels Landing amphitheater at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary) before concluding in Springdale.

Joining the Utah Symphony on tour for concerts in Wellsville, Bryce and Springdale is violinist Aubree Oliverson, a 22-year-old Utah native with an international career who made her solo debut with the Utah Symphony at the age of eleven.

“We have exceptional performers and musicians in Utah, and it’s important for everyone to have the opportunity to experience them live and in-person,” said Jill Remington Love, executive director of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement.

“For that reason, we are proud to support this tour by Utah Symphony as part of the Thrive125 statehood celebrations taking place throughout the year."