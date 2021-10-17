Utah takes win over Arizona State 35-21, claiming first place position in Pac-12 South

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Utes turned a 21-7 ASU Sun Devils lead into a 35- 21 victory for the Utes after scoring 28 "unanswered" points in the second half.

The shakey first half left the Utes down by two touchdowns, what happened after that crushed ASU.

"We rallied together at halftime," Coach Whittingham said. "Those guys believed. Those players believed. They were not going to be denied. They came out and it was 28- zip in the second half."

The Utes had four possessions scoring four consecutive touchdowns.

Cameron Rising, the Utes quarterback said they came together in the locker room at half. "We pretty much just talked about, 'We know what we need to do. We've got to attack this thing,'" Rising said. "And we just talked about it and the defense did a great job and put us in positions to continue being in places to score."

Rising completed 247 yards, two interceptions, and two touchdowns throughout the game.

Meanwhile, ASU ultimately didn't hold up to the Utes' defense with Quarterback Jayden Daniels only reaching 97 yards in the second half and sacked three straight times including twice by linebacker, Devin Lloyd.

The Utes team credits the win to their teammates watching over them.

"I firmly believe they're with us, and strengthening each and every one of us and they're bringing us closer together" Captain Devin Lloyd said. "I give this all to them."

After back to back losses, the Utes now have a 3-0 record after their previous games against Washington State, USC, and now ASU.

ASU and UCLA are tied for second place in the Pac-12 South Division, both suffering one loss.