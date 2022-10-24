Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's Warren Miller film.

The film is titled "Daymaker" and premieres Wednesday. Miller himself passed away in the early 2000s, but his name still lives on through the annual release.

For the first time in over 70 years, the crew sought nominations this year for a local skier or snowboarder to be featured in the film.

Among hundreds of nominations, 16-year-old Tyler Blocker from Mountain Green (Morgan County) was chosen and got to shred with some legendary skiers last year at Snowbasin as part of the film.

"I had no idea I’d be going up skiing the next 10 days with a full crew," he said. "[With] Jonny Moseley and Marcus Caston, and just ripping around with them and showing them around Snowbasin. It was great."

It was also an opportunity for Snowbasin Resort to show off.

"We’re the only Utah resort featured in this film, so for us, the chance to represent the state and put Utah on the map, Tyler is the best ambassador we could ask for at Snowbasin," said resort spokesperson Michael Rueckert. "Just a good, humble kid with a great story.”

Blocker has a remarkable back story. Two years ago, he had a pretty bad accident on the slopes that resulted in internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen. He had to be resuscitated and taken to the hospital for surgery.

Weeks later, he was already back on the snow.

"Right at the full recovery mark, I was skiing at 100 percent, which was pretty remarkable knowing a week before, couple weeks before, I couldn’t even walk because I was too weak," Blocker said. "And then on top of that, just skiing the next season and leading up to Warren Miller and within a year, was pretty remarkable."

He said this whole thing is a dream to come true, and he wants to remind others that hard work does pay off.

Blocker will attend a live screening of Daymaker on Thursday in Ogden.

"I’m still just kind of, like, shocked right now," he said. "I think as soon as I see it, it’ll settle in, but right now it’s just exciting."

The film will be premiering at the following locations and times:



Wednesday, October 26 – Grand Theatre in Orem at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 27 – Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28 – Jeanne Wagner Theater in Salt Lake City at 6:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 – The Ray in Park City at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be found at warrenmiller.com.