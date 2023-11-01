Utah teen recovering from nearly fatal crash caused by driver fleeing police

CORTEZ, Colo. — A 16-year-old girl from Eagle Mountain almost died after officers believe an 18-year-old “deliberately” hit her while allegedly fleeing from police.

“All I remember is eating, taking a drink of water, and saying, ‘Let’s go,’” said Zoe Clark. “Next thing I remember is waking up here in the hospital, tube down my throat.”

The Cedar Valley High School student was visiting Cortez, Colorado, with her family on Oct. 21.

Near Linden Street and Main Street, a police officer turned on his emergency lights to pull over a speeding Dodge Durango. According to the police department, “the Durango began to speed up” and swerved into the Clark family car.

The reporting officer wrote, “It appeared to be a deliberate act.”

“I looked over at Zoe and I tried to get her attention and I couldn’t,” said her mom, Tiffany Clark. “I was afraid I’d lost her.”

Everyone else in the family only had minor scrapes and bruises, but a medical helicopter had to fly Zoe to Colorado Springs to treat her injuries.

“She broke her pelvis and three ribs. She had a lacerated kidney,” said Tiffany.

“My left lung collapsed,” added Zoe.

“Yeah, she had blood on the brain and she had a concussion,” continued her mom.

Gabriel Peabody was put on felony hold for vehicular assault, speeding, and driving without a license.

“I just think it’s a miracle that I survived. Looking at where I was sitting, if I didn’t know I would’ve thought the person sitting there was dead,” said Zoe.

She moved out of the ICU on Halloween. She’s back to walking and hopes to be out of the hospital and on her way home to Utah at the end of the week.

“It made me realize to value the little things more and to not take simple things for granted like a simple homemade meal or walking,” said Zoe.

The family created a GoFundMe to help cover her recovery costs. You can donate HERE.