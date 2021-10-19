Utah third on Amazon's list of sellers per capita

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ranks third on Amazon's 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report as having the most sellers per capita on their website.
Amazon has more than 500,000 third-party selling partners in the United States, reaching hundreds of millions of customers.
Through these online sales, sellers have created 1.8 million U.S.-based jobs to manage and support Amazon-related businesses, according to the report.
“Over 20 years ago, we made the decision to open our store’s virtual shelves to third-party sellers. At the time, big-box retailers had been pushing small businesses out of the retail market,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer.
“But we made a bet that bringing selling partners into our store would not only be a win for customers who want vast product selection (but also) for small businesses that want to reach more customers . . . . It proved to be a great bet.”
In the 12 months ending on August 31, 2021, American sellers sold more than 3.8 billion products, averaging 7,400 every minute.
International sales were nearly $2.2 billion, up from nearly $1.5 billion in the previous 12 months.
The top 10 states with the most sellers per capita:
- Delaware with more than 2,000 sellers
- Florida with more than 50,000 sellers
- Utah with more than 7,500 sellers
- California with more than 88,000 sellers
- Wyoming with more than 1,000 sellers
- New Jersey with more than 20,000 sellers
- Nevada with more than 6,500 sellers
- New York with more than 40,000 sellers
- Colorado with more than 10,000 sellers
- Washington with more than 13,000 sellers
To learn more about small and medium-sized businesses working with Amazon, view the full 2021 Amazon Small Business Empowerment Report.