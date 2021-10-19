Utah third on Amazon's list of sellers per capita

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ranks third on Amazon's 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report as having the most sellers per capita on their website.

Amazon has more than 500,000 third-party selling partners in the United States, reaching hundreds of millions of customers.

Through these online sales, sellers have created 1.8 million U.S.-based jobs to manage and support Amazon-related businesses, according to the report.

“Over 20 years ago, we made the decision to open our store’s virtual shelves to third-party sellers. At the time, big-box retailers had been pushing small businesses out of the retail market,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer.

“But we made a bet that bringing selling partners into our store would not only be a win for customers who want vast product selection (but also) for small businesses that want to reach more customers . . . . It proved to be a great bet.”

In the 12 months ending on August 31, 2021, American sellers sold more than 3.8 billion products, averaging 7,400 every minute.

International sales were nearly $2.2 billion, up from nearly $1.5 billion in the previous 12 months.

The top 10 states with the most sellers per capita:

Delaware with more than 2,000 sellers Florida with more than 50,000 sellers Utah with more than 7,500 sellers California with more than 88,000 sellers Wyoming with more than 1,000 sellers New Jersey with more than 20,000 sellers Nevada with more than 6,500 sellers New York with more than 40,000 sellers Colorado with more than 10,000 sellers Washington with more than 13,000 sellers

To learn more about small and medium-sized businesses working with Amazon, view the full 2021 Amazon Small Business Empowerment Report.

