Utah to host 2024 presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will be the host site of a 2024 presidential debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Monday that the University of Utah will host a debate on Oct. 9, 2024 between the leading candidates for the office of President of the United States.

Kingsbury Hall on the Utah campus will be the location for the debate.

Details of the announcement were expected to come at an afternoon news conference with Governor Spencer Cox and University of Utah officials.

