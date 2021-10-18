Utah to receive more than 700 Afghan refugees over the next several months

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is expected to receive more than 700 Afghan refugees over the next several months.

According to a news release Monday from Governor Spencer Cox's office, Utah will take in 765 refugees from Afghanistan.

The governor's office says the majority of those refugees have been granted "humanitarian parole" because of threats to their safety.

The refugees set to arrive in Utah are currently spread out at several U.S. military bases receiving medical and security screenings, the governor's office said.

The release stated that the refugees will be able to work in Utah once they are resettled.

A fund has also been set up for the refugees to help them get on their feet. More information about the fund can be found here.