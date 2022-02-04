Utah to take charge of some transit projects under new bill in the legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of massive transit projects will be taken over by the state under a bill being introduced in the legislature.

The bill, which is set to be made public soon, would have Utah's Department of Transportation oversee development of projects like double-tracking Frontrunner, expanding light rail lines and bus rapid transit instead of the Utah Transit Authority.

In an interview with FOX 13 News, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said UTA would run the trains and buses when the projects are done, but it would be the state that develops it.

"This is looking forward on big regional transportation projects," he said. "UTA can still do the smaller, local projects with their own money, they can still do that. But when they’re looking at state dollars being invested? I think it’s important to work collaboratively, in a collaborative process with UTA. Not siloed under UTA, not siloed under UDOT."

Some of the projects could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Rep. Schultz argued it would potentially save taxpayers billions in the long run by having UDOT oversee the development of these major transportation projects.

"Utah’s population is growing every day, and this means we need a comprehensive transportation system that provides safe, effective choices for all users. Our state’s leaders continue to make significant investments in improving and promoting all modes of transportation, including transit. We will continue to work with the governor, legislature and our partners at UTA in planning and preparing for Utah’s future," UDOT said in a statement.

Utah Transit Authority spokesperson Carl Arky said the agency did not view it as a hostile takeover, but a collaboration with UDOT.

"UTA understands the state is poised to invest a lot of money in transit going forward and they would want to have oversight," he told FOX 13 News. "They would want to be able to know where the dollars are going and the projects that are being developed. We understand that. We’re all set to work and prepared to work with UDOT to make sure everything does develop going forward because it is so important to the growth of the state."

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.