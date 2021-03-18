Utah town police chief under investigation, placed on leave

WELLINGTON, Utah — The town of Wellington announced Thursday that Police Chief Rory Bradley has been placed on paid leave.

In a news release, officials say Wellington’s city council will vote on Bradley’s future at its March 25 meeting. Both Bradley and his father also serve on the council.

Bradley, 39, is the subject of an investigation, the news release said without elaborating.

On Wednesday, Wellington city attorney John Schindler denied a public records request from FOX 13 seeking a copy of a misconduct investigation into Bradley. Schindler’s denial said the matter is still under investigation.

Bradley has been police chief of the 1,600-person town in central Utah since 2018. He previously worked as a deputy for the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wellington Police Department's Facebook page was deactivated this week.

Bradley did not return messages seeking comment from FOX 13.