Utah Transit Authority officially opens Vineyard Frontrunner Station, announces plans for future development

VINEYARD, Utah — For the first time in ten years, Utah Transit Authority has added a new stop on the Frontrunner line - in Vineyard.

The station is located in downtown Vineyard, close to the Vineyard Connector Overpass and it cost over $20 million dollars to build.

Of that price, $5.6 million was allocated from the Utah legislature for the project, while $16.9 million was contributed by UTA.

“We are excited to provide FrontRunner service to Vineyard City’s growing community,” said UTA Trustee Jeff Acerson in a press release. “The new station will help increase mobility, connection, and economic opportunity for anyone who lives here or visits this beautiful area.”

The new stop is just the beginning of plans in the area. Officials explained that 800 acres of a new development called "Vineyard Station" is also currently in the works.

"Our state and local entities recognize the importance of this development and continue to show support that will serve the region and state with longevity, centered on a robust easy- access transportation network, with world class transit, and regional trail connections throughout this development,” Mayor Fullmer said in a press release. “Additionally planning for a transit tie-in to both an international and regional airport enhances this mixed used multimodal development into a port for industry, travel, and quality of life.”

The community will focus on sustainability and accessibility, with 12 acres of green recreation space mingled throughout the community and leading to the shores of Utah lake.

Work on "Vineyard Station" will begin in the fall.