Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat, local arborist says

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season. But upon a closer look, these aren't fall leaves — they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.

Members of the Brown family who live in Sandy said despite trying to water their trees, the weather has been too much for their landscape — so they called in an expert to try and save their yard.

To find out exactly why trees are reacting this way, FOX 13 News spoke with Shaun Moser, the garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in West Jordan.

"These trees are struggling," he said. "Everyone is stressed out — all living things are stressed from the heat."

Moser says the ongoing drought and conservation efforts of homeowners watering less, coupled with this week's extreme late-season heat, is literally burning the leaves off trees.

"This is a normal reaction for a tree to have to the current conditions," he said. "It's trying to protect itself."

Leaves work as a tree's defense system. Its roots take in nutrients and water to sustain itself, and when it's not getting enough to maintain life, leaves will be the first to suffer.

"It's just not getting enough water for how much it's transpiring, or losing water through its leaves," Moser said. "That's how you can tell it's drought stress — it's really crispy."

He noted that this season is like no other he can remember.

"It is unusual to see this amount of trees having the issue," he said.

The good news is trees are smart, and from one season to the next, the vast majority pull through.

"Leave it alone, let it do its thing," Moser advised. "See how it looks next year — it should be fine."

That's a relief for all who appreciate the scenery and assistance from their own backyard trees.

"We need them, and they offer us a lot of good shade and convert our carbon dioxide," Moser said.