Utah basketball star to be inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah's most decorated student athletes will be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, the most prestigious recognition given to contributors of conference's athletic programs.

Kim Gaucher, who played for the Utes as Kim Smith from 2002-06, is a member of the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame and was the first female student-athlete to have her jersey number retired.

She was named the Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference all four years she played — twice outright and twice shared — and earned third-team All-America honors as a senior in 2006.

Gaucher still reigns as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,281 points, and was a four-time Honorable Mention WBCA All-American and one of only two Utes to be named conference player of the year four times.

Inductees into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor this year are all women, and will be honored in a special March 3 ceremony during the conference's women's basketball tournament in Las Vegas, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.

Gaucher was a first-round selection in the 2006 WNBA Draft, going to the Sacramento Monarchs with the 13th pick overall, and was acquired by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009.

As a captain of the Canadian National Team, Gaucher was the team's leading scorer and helped the squad to the quarterfinals of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, the team's best finish since 1980.

She also played for Team Canada in the 2016 Rio Games and in Tokyo 2020.

Gaucher served as director of community relations for Utah's women's basketball program from 2013-15.

Utes who have been inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor are the following:

2012 – Arnie Ferrin, Men's Basketball

2013 – Keith Van Horn, Men's Basketball

2014 – Billy McGill, Men's Basketball

2015 – Danny Vranes, Men's Basketball

2016 – Vern Gardner, Men's Basketball

2017 – Andre Miller, Men's Basketball

2018 – Missy Marlowe, Women's Gymnastics

2019 – Steve Smith, Sr., Football

2020 – Kathy Kreiner, Skiing

2022 – Tom Chambers, Men's Basketball

2023 – Kim (Smith) Gaucher, Women's Basketball

