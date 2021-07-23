Utah Valley University stargazing observatory in the works

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah Valley University plans to create a stargazing park with an astronomical observatory in Eagle Mountain.

Announced Thursday, in partnership with Facebook and Eagle Mountain city, they plan to put the observatory at Walden Park.

The observatory will be open to the public and people of all ages in the hopes that it will bring people together.

Facebook is committing $250,000 to the project. They plan to host public parties and educational events, free to the public, in the future.