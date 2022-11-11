Utah veteran encourages other vets to use available resources when job searching

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is home to roughly 140,000 veterans and it can be challenging to transition to working in the private sector after years of service on behalf of the country.

Officials with the Utah Department of Workforce Services want veterans to know that they're ready to help.

U.S. Army veteran Clarence Chapman is a prime example of utilizing resources in order to succeed in life.

Chapman completed 15 years of active duty and reserve service as a unit supply specialist, which included tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. When he came home, it was more of a challenge than what he expected.

“It was a little bit hard to try to wrap our heads around slowing down and getting back into the groove of things in civilian life.”

Chapman had many skills because of his experience in the Army, but he didn't know how to make those skills attractive to a prospective employer.

That's when fellow vets like Phil Martial, who now works for the Utah Department of Workforce Services steps in to lend a helping hand.

“So we look at all the assignments they’ve had in the military and then we are able to translate those abilities into terms that the private sector will understand and that would make them very competitive when it comes to employment,” Martial explained.

Chapman said the services can be especially helpful when doing simple tasks that make an impact, like writing a resume.

“He’s like; ‘Wow, you’ve done a lot of things!' And I was like 'yeah, I’ve done a little bit here and there,'" Chapman explained. "He did his magic, he made the 12-13 page résumé into a page and a half and he explained to me that all that information might just be a little bit too much for the employer to digest.“

Since getting assistance, Chapman secured a private sector job with Northrop Grumman and it's in the wheelhouse and expertise of a logistics organizer.

"Whatever you want, they’re there and they are so helpful," Chapman said. "I mean use it, please use it!”