Utah veterans reflect on what was won, lost 20 years after Iraq War

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday marks 20 years since the start of the Iraq War, and even two decades later, many veterans in Utah are still dealing with the impacts of war.

"After the events of 9/11, I was really affected by it," said Sgt. Josh Hansen, U.S. Army (retired).

Spurred on by 9/11, Hansen, who was a 30-year old civilian at the time, enlisted in the Army to serve his country before ultimately doing two tours in Iraq from 2004 until 2007.

"I was a combat engineer and my job was route clearance, so we would clear the roads of improvised explosive devices," explained Hansen. "You either find the explosive devices on the roads or you get hit by them."

It was the eighth time being hit by an explosive that got Hansen medevaced out of Iraq.

"Neck and back injuries and a mild traumatic brain injury, which took, I was in the hospital for three months," he said.

But apart from his own injuries, Hansen lost 6 men during the war.

While Operation Iraqi Freedom led to the fall of Saddam Hussein in just under a month, the U.S. never found Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction, and the war wouldn't come to end until the end of 2011.

Even after coming home, the impact could still be felt by Hansen.

"I felt like such a burden on the family that I thought if I just died by suicide," he shared Monday.

Hansen says he found a way to heal himself through professional help and outdoor activities. In turn, he started an organization to help other veterans do the same.

Continue Mission's continuing mission is to get veterans together and involved in life and healing activities like disc golf, paddleboarding, cycling, trail running.

Hansen says they have served about 15 veterans through the program in its first year in 2014. Last year, he said that number was up over 2,600 veterans and their support members.

One of those involved with Continue Mission is Nicholaus Connole.

"I was actually very suicidal before I found them, and they actually got me in direct therapy and saved my life," explained Connole.

Connole served as a combat medic in Afghanistan and Iraq from 2008-09.

"I did not come back from Iraq the person I was before I went there, so I lost innocence," he said.

As both Connole and Hansen take time to reflect back on the war in Iraq, they hope their service to the country won't be forgotten.

"We made that ultimate sacrifice, just don't forget, that's it, thank your veterans," Connole said.