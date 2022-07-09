Utah wages up, but inflation up more

SALT LAKE CITY — The American economy added 372,000 new jobs in June with wages increasing at a 5.1 percent annual rate.

Unfortunately, inflation has been above a 6 percent annual rate for several months.

How do wages in Utah compare with those nationally?

It turns out Utahns tend to make more than the national average in most industries.

We crunched the numbers by taking data from the second quarter of 2021 (ending in June 2021) in Utah from the Utah Department of Workforce Services and comparing those with the national numbers for June 2021 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

The national numbers don't separate leisure and hospitality from art and recreation, so we found the Utah average for each category and compared it with the national average for the combined categories.