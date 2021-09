SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Water Resources released a draft plan years in the making on Wednesday. The Water Resource Plan outlines projections for how much water Utahns will use if current trends continue and what the state can do to prevent costly and dangerous shortages.

“Specifically, this plan is a document that looks fifty years in the future,” said Division Director Candice Hasenyager.

You can read the plan and comment on it here.