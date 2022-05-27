Utah whiz kids hope to make history at Scripps National Spelling Bee

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — With the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled for next week, is this the year a Utah student is named champion for the first time in history?

Three Utah students are taking their shot, including South Jordan seventh-grader Surya Kapu of American Preparatory Academy.

Surya has already experienced the national competition, making it to the grand stage in Washington three years ago as a fourth-grader.

"I was nervous and it was kind of stressful, but at the same time it was exciting," he said. "It was really amazing and I have so many memories from that."

This year, Kapu believes he's improved "a lot" from his last appearance, and is heading to the finals with the attitude of a winner.

Scripps' National Spelling Bee is a compelling event to watch, and has inspired documentaries and feature films about the competition, but this year may make history if a Utah student is finally crowned as champion.