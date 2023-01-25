Utah wildlife experts take emergency steps to protect deer this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — This season’s snowfall has been great for skiers and great for the drought, but there’s currently so much snow that wildlife experts are having to step in and take emergency measures they haven’t had to do in years.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says this winter’s been rough for certain animals.

“Average is easy, it’s the extremes where we sometimes have to mobilize and do something different,” said Dax Mangus, big game program coordinator with Utah DWR.

For the first time since 2017, state wildlife experts are implementing emergency deer feeding. Biologists and volunteers are distributing feed in 11 areas of Rich County and one spot in Summit County.

Mangus said the snow is so high, deer can’t get to the vegetation.

“Even when we step in to feed in a hard winter like this, we probably will still lose some of our oldest animals, our sickest animals, and some of this year’s fawns,” he said.

It’s typical in the wintertime for deer, elk, and moose to move down from the mountains to lower elevations looking for food.

Last week in the Yalecrest neighborhood of Salt Lake City, homeowners saw two bull elk wandering around 1300 East and Harvard Avenue. A few days ago, another man saw an elk in the intersection of 1700 South and Foothill Drive near Midvale.

“I’ve seen a lot of things in my life, and it’s just one of those things you don’t really see at one in the morning,” said James Stephenson.

Wildlife experts hope the program can protect the animals until spring and prevent them from wandering off and looking for food elsewhere.

“Pay attention when you’re driving or if you’re out walking or whatever,” said Stephenson. “Unless you want to end up on the wrong end of a lesson in physics, keep your distance.”

If you see elk or moose in your neighborhood, call the closest DWR office near you. To reach the Salt Lake City location, call 801-538-4700. Mangus said professionals will tranquilize the creatures and haul them off to a safer habitat.