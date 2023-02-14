Utah wildlife officials remind dog owners to keep pets away from wildlife

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding pet owners that it's illegal to allow dogs to chase and harass big game animals.

Officials say there have been several recent incidents, including one in which an elk was injured.

It can be harmful not only for the wildlife, but it also can be dangerous for your pet.

To keep your pet safe around wildlife, make sure to always supervise pets when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and to avoid going near den sites and thick vegetation.