Utah will become part of electric vehicle charging network between Seattle and Denver

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city will join a new electric vehicle charging network between Seattle and Denver.

On Tuesday, Volvo announced that it will be installing public EV charging points at Starbucks stores along a 1,350-mile route between the coffee company’s global HQ in Seattle and the Denver metro area.

The plan is part of Volvo's ambition to be a fully electric car company by 2030.

According to a news release, the first phase of the project will see up to 64 chargers installed across 15 Starbucks locations, including in the Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City and Denver areas, with installations completed by the end of 2022.

This will put a charging location every 100 miles on average, well within the battery range of most EVs.

Volvo said the fast chargers being installed would add "significant charge" to most EVs "in the time it takes to have a coffee or eat lunch."