Utah woman delivers baby in hospital parking lot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Utah woman with a very eager baby recently gave birth in the hospital parking lot.

On Wednesday morning the Director of Specialty Services at Lakeview Hospital Tami Timothy, was walking into work when she heard someone in pain. She looked around until she saw a woman in the back of her car. She was in labor.

The woman's husband, who was identified as Shelby, had gone inside looking for help just minutes before she was found, the hospital explained in a Facebook post.

Tami sprinted inside, grabbed a wheelchair, helped Shelby into it and started to rush her inside.

However, the hospital explained, "the baby had other plans!"

Shelby informed the staff that the baby was here now and she needed to start pushing while they were still in the parking lot.

After the delivery, Tami helped Shelby wrap the baby in her sweatpants.

"Baby Olivia arrived quickly at 7lbs 14 oz., 20 ¼ inches just after 6am in the Lakeview parking lot," the Facebook post said. "Help soon arrived and both mom and baby were ushered inside. They are doing great and discharging today! Shelby expressed gratitude that Tami found her. She is certain she would have given birth alone in her car without her help."

Before working as a director Tami spent 22 years as an ER nurse at Lakeview, the hospital said. This experience no doubt helped her keep a cool head under pressure.