Utah woman gives back by driving cancer patients to appointments for free

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman said she's trying to have a purposeful retirement as she drives cancer patients to appointments, free of charge.

Kay Koford spends countless hours each week driving those fighting cancer to their abundance of medical appointments and she has no plans to slow down.

"[It] kind of becomes in your blood, something like, 'gosh, what would I do if I didn't do that?' I mean, I could sit home and eat bonbons all day," Koford reflected.

Koford is one volunteer for the American Cancer Society's "Road to Recovery," it's a service for those who need help with transportation.

"They have no other resources, or the family can't do it or the family gets burned out," she explained. "Or the family has to work, or they're alone."

The program hits close to home for Koford.

"My mom passed away several years ago, pancreatic cancer, my dad had colon cancer," she said. "Our grandson right now has a rare blood cancer...about five years ago, our daughter in California, just kind of out of the blue signed up for 'Road to Recovery.' She's working busy, busy but wanted to give back in honor of her grandma."

Her daughter's service, along with wise words from a close friend, inspired Koford to jump in the driver's seat and get on board.

"[A] retired BYU professor said, 'Kay, you have to have a purposeful retirement, you have to do things that give purpose to your life and purpose to others lives,'" she remembered.

After completing the training, Koford got to work. She explained the rides are more than transportation, they're also a lift emotionally.

"These people are sick," she said. "It's not like I'm taking them to the movies. It's not like I'm taking them to you know, run errands. These people are going to radiation treatments, sometimes radiation and chemo treatments."

It can be difficult to see her passengers hurting, but Koford said she knows her service is worth the effort.

"There's a lady I'm driving right now, who has a brain tumor, and very, very sad," she said. "But she has a hard time speaking because of past surgeries so it's a real struggle to understand what she's saying. But it makes me feel so good when we can have a conversation and they're always so appreciative."