Utah woman honored as USO Soldier of the Year

MYTON, Utah — A Utah woman has been named USO Soldier of the Year 2021 for her service during the evacuation of of Kabul's airport in Afghanistan in the fall of this year.

Sargeant. Breanna Jessop serves with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and supported the evacuation operations at Hamid Karzal International Airport, for which she is credited with "putting the well-being of soldiers first."

She was honored for using her "ingenuity to ensure that 4,000 U.S. military personnel and coalition forces had access to basic hygiene items" even though resources were scare or non-existent.

Jessop, a Myton, Utah native, is also recognized for providing exceptional leadership in overseeing the operations of an orphanage that was formed to handle the children left behind during the turmoil in Afghanistan during the fall of this year.

In overseeing the orphanage, she protected over 400 children throughout the evacuation operations and enemy attacks, and was recognized for her "devoted and selfless leadership" in ensuring the well-being of these displaced minors.

Jessop is credited with leaving "an indelible mark" on the evacuation mission and the people of Afghanistan.