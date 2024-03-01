Utah woman leads the way for others as rock climbing and canyoneering guide

ZION, Utah — In an industry primarily dominated by men, Gabby Olsen is scaling new heights and taking other women with her as she rock climbs around southern Utah.

"So it all kind of started when I was 17," Olson reflected. "I went to a local climbing gym...I started taking like lead classes or like technical classes for rock climbing, got super into it."

Those classes were a turning point in Olson's life and she was quickly hooked on the hobby.

She attended the University of Utah and earned a degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism before being hired and certified for Rock Odysseys.

“I love being outside," Olson said. "But what I love the most, is seeing people's confidence grow throughout the trip."

Now Olson owns Rock Odysseys and her business is the only woman-owned canyoneering and rock-climbing guide service in Zion National Park.

"The previous owners reached out to me and their exact words were you should just buy Rock Odessyys And my response was, 'Is this a joke,'" she remembered.

The rock climbing and canyoneering industry is dominated by men, which Olson said is a great motivator for her.

"It's a lot of work, but I love it," she said. "It doesn't even feel like work to me sometimes because of how much I care about it."

Now, it's been five years since Olson took over as owner and began offering her services in southern Utah.

"The majority of people, we take out are families," Olson explained. "But we do take out more women's groups than any other company out there."

She believes women's groups flock to her business because they feel confident and safe venturing beyond familiar limits.

"You just get to know these people out on these trips, you're in these really intimate, vulnerable moments for these women, because they're in these moments of fear. And you have to essentially help them through this like fearful moment," she reflected.

But when women overcome their fears, Olson said the result can be life-changing.

"The most rewarding is just seeing them able to step out of their comfort zone and do this. I love it.”