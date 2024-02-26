Utah woman to participate in international 'Merlypics' as expert mermaid

LEHI, Utah — A Utah County woman is an expert in an aquatic activity that is increasingly becoming popular.

Mia Sim competes as a mermaid.

The 21-year-old will head to Switzerland this Spring to compete in an international event called the 'Merlympics.'

The event tests competitors in several disciplines including speed, grace, and water conservation efforts.

Mia has participated in mermaiding since she was a young child after her dreams of becoming a gymnast were derailed.

“I was six [years old] and wanted to be an Olympic gymnast. That day never came for me. I spent countless hours in the hospital getting surgeries and physical therapy to recover my feet,” she said. “Mermaiding has been a really big sense of safety and healing for me.”

Mia explained she is the first competitor from the Rocky Mountain region to compete individually at the Merlympics.

She likely won’t be the last as Mermaiding is growing in popularity globally.

Online stores selling mermaid gear and accessories and schools dedicated to teaching the activity make the sport more accessible.

“You see it in all the social media – this is a new career that people can do,” said Marielle Chartier Henault, the founder of Aquamermaid, one of the largest mermaid schools in the world with locations across the United States and Canada. “You see influencers who are mermaids on Instagram or TikTok.”

That exposure on social media, along with physical fitness benefits and the chance to create unique characters are reasons why she believes mermaiding will continue to grow.

“It’s about the fun aspect. People want to shine and be beautiful,” Chartier Henault said. “It’s like doing sport and you don't know it's a sport. You’re becoming like a superhero or a princess.”

Mia has developed her own superhero skills, perfecting her craft while becoming an expert in water safety and fitness.

“You are a synchronized swimmer, you’re a scuba diver and you’re a bag of rocks,” she said.

Everyone has a different reason for deciding to jump into any activity.

For Mia, mermaiding allows her to feed her competitive desires while creating mythical characters, creating a path to healing.

“It’s not a forceful forgive them and move on,” she said. “It’s be someone better if you can. Don't worry about the past anymore if you can control the future right now.”

The Swiss Merlympics take place May 24 - 26.