Utah women lead the way in animal rescue and welfare

SALT LAKE CITY — Women are leading the way in the world of animal rescue and welfare.

According to Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society, 77% of its workforce is female.

That trend of a female-dominated workforce is seen beyond Best Friends Animal Society as well.

Career guidance website Zippia indicates that 70% of animal welfare workers nationwide are women.

“Women bring a lot of compassion to this kind of work,” explained Amy Kohlbecker, the director of Cat World at the Best Friends Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

Many employees like Kohlbecker have worked at the facility for years and some have been there for decades.

“It's a really rewarding job. I wouldn’t still be doing it after 27 years if it wasn't,” said Jen Reid, who currently holds a management position.

Reid adds opportunities for women to thrive have been present at the sanctuary for as long as she can remember.

“There wasn't necessarily men's roles or women's roles,” she said. “It was just, what do we need to do to take care of the animals today, and you jump in and do it. Having that start from the beginning set a precedent.”

Gender is not a barrier to success.

That’s why workers at the sanctuary encourage young women to pursue their passion and dreams in whatever field they choose.

“Do it, do it. 100% just go for it” said Kristie Gerard, a supervisor at the sanctuary. “What's the worst that can happen? It's not the right fit. You won't regret that you didn't try.”

Best Friends Animal Society is led by its Chief Executive Officer and Utah native Julie Castle.

According to the nonprofit’s stats, the number of animals needlessly being killed in American shelters decreased by 322,000 in 2022. Much of the success in saving pets is due to the work being done by women.

“Like Mr. Rogers always said, ‘look for the helpers,’” Reid said. “We get to be those helpers and that's an amazing role to play every day.”