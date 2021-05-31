Watch
Utah women to appear on 'Lego Masters' on FOX 13 Tuesday

Endemol Shine North America
(Photo courtesy of Endemol Shine North America) American Fork residents Jennifer Smart and Susan Earls are shown along with some of their favorite Lego builds. They're contestants in Season 2 of "Lego Masters."
Posted at 9:52 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:52:46-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah women have become artists in their own right, and their medium is Lego.

Jennifer Smart and Susan Earls will show off their work on national television Tuesday evening.

They’ll take part in Season 2 of “Lego Masters” which airs on FOX 13 at 7 p.m.

Scott Pierce with the Salt Lake Tribune interviewed the women ahead of their TV appearance.

You can read the full article and see more photos here.

The article says Jennifer Smart loves to build with Lego and has been doing it most of her life.

She has been taking her amazing builds to Lego conventions and listening to the comments.

“People will walk up and look at something that I built and be, like, ‘Oh, my gosh! That’s amazing!’” she said. “And they look at the guy sitting next to me and say, ‘You did a great job!’

“It’s just a lot of fun to be able to blow up stereotypes.”

Smart was recruited to be on the show by producers who saw her online posts displaying her Lego projects — ranging from astonishing murals to giant statues.

The Salt Lake Tribune is a content-sharing partner with FOX 13.

