Utahn caught with enough drugs to 'kill thousands' sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A Herriman man has pleaded guilty to over five years in prison for having "large quantities" of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

The plea by Luis Alexander Coronado, 25, comes after he was arrested in March with 3,500 grams of heroin, 4,100 pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and $23,074 that he admitted was obtained by selling drugs.

Coronado said he had intended to distribute the drugs to others.

“The amount of illicit drugs seized from Luis Coronado was enough to potentially kill thousands of Utahns,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Countless lives have been destroyed by the overdose epidemic and the FBI and our partners will pursue those who fuel these addictions in our communities.”

Coronado will also serve three years of supervised release after their imprisonment.

“Community safety is a top priority,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah. “I want to thank law enforcement and my office’s prosecutors for their commitment to removing narcotics from criminals like Coronado who put our communities at risk."

