Utahn charged in Capitol Riot nearing a plea deal, lawyer says

FBI distributed photo
Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 22, 2021
KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Kaysville resident charged with five misdemeanors in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection appears close to pleading guilty.

During a virtual court hearing Friday, a federal prosecutor told a judge a plea offer had been rejected by Janet W. Buhler, 57. Buhler’s defense attorney, however, asked for more time to reach a deal.

"I anticipate we may be able to get to a plea agreement,” said Brett Tolman, Buhler’s lawyer and the former U.S. Attorney for Utah.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly scheduled another hearing for Jan. 13.

Photos in court documents show Buhler in the Capitol on Jan. 6. The photos show her beside a man described as her stepson-in-law, former Salt Lake City police officer Michael Lee Hardin. He is charged with four misdemeanors.

Hardin and Buhler have been charged separately. They have pleaded not guilty.

The pair are among seven Utahns charged in the insurrection. One, Jacob K. Wiedrich, of Sandy, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail when he is sentenced in January.

