Utahn headlines first-ever Professional Fighters League event in the state

SALT LAKE CITY — From Castle Dale, UT to the octagon, spending time in the UFC and PFL, Utah's own Clay Collard will be headlining the state's first-ever Professional Fighters League event.

He will take on Mads Burnell of Denmark in a highly anticipated Lightweight Showdown, living up to his nickname "Cassius" with 12 knockout wins.

"Somebody tweeted one time, 'Clay is a man of violence for the people' that hits the hammer on the nail, I like to be entertaining, I like to take risks," said Collard.

He adds, "Utah has been my home, from getting paid 300 dollars in my first time to now fighting for millions."

On June 21, the Huntsman Center will introduce another Utahn and undefeated prospect, Julian Ruiz, who is making his PFL debut.

"To be on a card like this, the fact that my training partner and my mentor [Clay Collard], he's going to be the main event, how can I not be excited and have confidence," said Ruiz.

Ruiz is from Vernal, UT, he grew up wrestling which led to boxing and then MMA.

"I do get a lot of support here in Utah, that's one of the reasons I stayed here. I am a local guy, a loyal guy and I want to be the man to bring this place up," Ruiz says, "obviously Clay has already done that, but I want to add my own to it."

The PFL comes to town on June 21 at the Huntsman Center with Clay Collard as the headliner, tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster here.