Utahns can meet local law enforcement at special community events

HOLLADAY, Utah — At a special community event hosted Tuesday night, Utah residents will have the opportunity to meet and connect with local law enforcement.

The annual "Night Out Against Crime" has a goal to help residents and first responders bond in a more personal way.

“This is kind of one of those events where the ability to see the person behind the badge, it’s just fantastic," explained Det. Jaime Cardenas with the Unified Police Department.

Holladay City hasn't hosted its own event for nearly a decade, so Cardenas and other UPD officers in the precinct are going all out.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to just kind of get out and mingle," Cardenas said. "We can visit with community members and what they’re dealing with and address those.”

For the majority of the year, Cardenas is the school resource officer at Olympus High. He said his role at the school gives him a unique opportunity to get to know the students and their families.

“Our detective division, our command, staff and our motor unit, we’re just all going to be here, low key and just talk,“ Cardenas said.

Also at the event will be demonstrations with the K9 team, motorcycle squad, drone patrol force, food trucks and free hot dogs, while supplies last.

If you want to attend the event, head to City Hall Park in Holladay from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The fun in Holladay is just one of the events around Utah happening. There will also be other local events in Milcreek, Draper, Sandy, North Salt Lake, South Salt Lake and more.

Officers hope residents take the opportunity to get out and get involved in their community.