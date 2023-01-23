Utahns celebrate Lunar New Year with hope despite tragedy in California

OGDEN, Utah — The Lunar New Year is off to a tragic start Sunday as the nation mourns the 10 people killed and 10 others injured inside a Chinese-owned California dance studio Saturday night.

A gunman opened fire near a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park. The suspect was found dead hours later in a van with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Over 65% of Monterey Park’s population is Asian. The shooting has affected many Asian and Asian-American families celebrating the holiday here in Utah, but they refuse to let fear overshadow important, traditional events.

“It’s supposed to be a time for people to celebrate. It’s a time you’re supposed to be with your family,” said Xiao Shen. “It’s such a tragic event.”

Hundreds gathered at the Ocean Mart in Ogden Sunday night to ring in the Lunar New Year. The Ocean Mart is the largest Asian supermarket in Utah.

“We have one holiday and it is the Lunar New Year,” said shopper Allison Child. “This is like our Christmas!”

Inside the mart, community members sampled delicious food, painted Chinese characters, and watched the traditional Lion Dance.

“[The lion] will wake up and it will go and hit the furthest four corners of the building and show power to scatter out evil spirits,” said Damian Snyder, sifu at the Sil Lum Kung Fu Kwoon School.

“I grew up in China and I have great memories,” said Shen. “I want to pass down this experience to my son.”

The dance represents power and strength: two traits the Asian community is leaning on right now as they think of those mourning in California.

“There’s a lot of random acts of violence in the world. All we can all do is try and stand together and try to be better people,” said Snyder.

Sunday’s celebration ended with a fireworks show in the parking lot.