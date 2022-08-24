Utahns celebrate Ukraine Independence Day

SALT LAKE CITY — 31 years ago today, Ukraine officially became independent. But it has also been exactly 6 months since Russia invaded the area.

Back in 1991 on August 24th, the Ukrainian Declaration of Independence was signed and it became an independent country. But Ukrainians today say they are fighting for that freedom all over again.

“We are more afraid to lose our freedom than we are afraid of the rockets. That’s how Ukraine has been for centuries and that’s how we will be,” said Vlada Yaremenko, a community organizer in Utah helping Ukraine

Yaremenko is from Ukraine but has lived in Utah for the past seven years. Soon, she will pursue a master’s degree in London doing international development and humanitarian emergencies.

“The war in Ukraine inspired me to pursue this degree,” she said.

She has been working with people and communities to help raise awareness about the war since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“It’s a full blown war – civilians, children, anyone, any human in Ukraine is still dying,” said Yaremenko.

She still has close family back in Ukraine defending her country, and says the support for her home from all over has been so special.

“It’s been incredible to see how many people care about Ukraine and how many people want to donate,” she added.

“It’s been a really good response from the community in Utah. just really heartwarming to know Utah is with us,” she said.

But she wants people to know that the war is still not over. People are dying or being imprisoned for defending their country.

“The prisoners of war are still in prison right now and we just want to do our best to free them because we are afraid for their lives and they fought till the last minute,” said Yaremenko.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” said Artem Shum, who is also an organizer like Yaremenko.

“We are so happy to be independent, but we are so sad to be under shelling and bombs today. At the same time, I’m so proud of how we fight and how we get together as a real country is supposed to do,” he added.

Yaremenko adds that the challenges of war has brought out the fighting spirit of her country.

“Forming our identity and I think the war has shown how strong our nation is and it’s definitely shown us who we are and how we can battle this evil, with the help of the rest of the world,” she said.