Utahns celebrating, improving lives for people with Down Syndrome

SALT LAKE CITY — Kids strutted down the Utah Down Syndrome Foundation’s red carpet outside of the Regal Crossroads before watching Kung Fu Panda 4 Thursday.

“They're just golden,” said Jodi Lutkin, Executive Director. “They're stars, and so we wanted to make them feel like stars today.”

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21, or 3/21, every year, said Lutkin.

“3-21 represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome that occurs in Down Syndrome,” she said. “I've learned from my own daughter personally that there are no limits to what she can do.”

Utah parents like Tacy LeBaron say World Down Syndrome Day is an opportunity to raise awareness for their special kids.

“They are accomplished and capable, and they are people who you can have real friendships and relationships with,” she said. “They're smart.”

LeBaron is trying to improve access to dynamic motor intervention, or DMI, therapy in Utah. So far this year, she’s had to travel out of state twice, for three weeks at a time, to get help for her son, she said.

“It's been life-changing,” said LeBaron. “He went into it in June not walking, came out walking, went into it not able to swallow water, came out able to swallow water.”

She’s hoping to raise $2,500 to pay for equipment and certifications for local therapists. You can donate here to the gofundme.