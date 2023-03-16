Utahns continue to do all they can to help those suffering in Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utahns is doing everything they can to help those in Ukraine who need assistance as the war with Russia rages on.

“The Ukrainian nation needs help," said Zhenia Kolomiyets. "That war was going a year ago and war is going right now. And people are dying."

Kolomiyets is the program director of Ukraine Unlimited and has been doing what he can for his country since the first sirens echoed through his hometown. He was linked with Christie Arnell, the founder of the nonprofit organization, shortly after the first attacks.

The organization originally helped Ukranian women by selling handmade items, but a year ago it became something bigger.

“When the war broke out, these were my friends and it was very personal to me," said Arnell. "And I wanted to continue to help."

She and a group of Utahns made a trip in October to western Ukraine, handing out essential items to residents, many of whom fled the city with only a backpack in their hands.

The conditions and people in the country are still on volunteer Cory Hester's mind after the trip.

“Ever since being home, it's just all we can talk about is how we can go back and what more can we do, and there's still so much needed and so many things that we can do," said Hester, who's already booked a flight back in April with Arnell.

“So all these places, churches, schools, are being used to house these people," explained Arnell. "And so they need things that we can buy within Ukraine; you know clothing, blankets, toiletries, and all of those types of things within Ukraine."

Kolomiyets said his people have only been able to continue fighting because of help from around the world.

“We are really grateful for the help we are getting and that’s really important for us that all of you there, and all of you here have a desire to help and fight for the future of this free world," he said.

The groups are asking for monetary donations ahead of their trip to purchase items there for people in need.