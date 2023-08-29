Utahns deploy to Florida to help with hurricane Idalia response

SALT LAKE CITY — Even though Florida is more than 2,000 miles away, that isn't stopping Utahns from packing up and heading out to help with response as hurricane Idalia nears.

READ: Idalia now a hurricane, to rapidly strengthen before hitting Florida

Utah Task Force One member Jennifer Bevan has been deployed as part of a support team.

She will serve as a public information officer, working to get information to media members and the community as the hurricane makes landfall.

Utah Task Force One Jennifer Bevan

Bevan isn't the only one deploying to Florida. Three volunteers from the Utah chapter of the American Red Cross are also ready to serve.

The volunteers will be positioned as members of disaster teams, working to get supplies and support communities that may be impacted by the storm.

"We'll go and, and set things up to help, take care of people with both shelter and, and food and, and other comfort needs that they may have if they have to evacuate their areas, evacuate their homes," explained Brent Ahlstrom, a volunteer prepared to deploy at any second.

For those in Utah who still want to pitch in, the Red Cross says there are ways to help while staying in your neighborhood.

Blood donation is needed ahead of any emergency crisis situation and financial donations are always appreciated. Volunteer opportunities are also always available at local chapters for community members to help out.

Florida officials believe some of the Gulf Coast will experience ten to 12 feet of storm surge due to Idalia. As of Tuesday morning, the storm recorded top sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.