Utahns encouraged to wear denim to support sexual assault awareness

SALT LAKE CITY — Denim Day is April 28, a day that as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month helps support survivors of sexual assault.

At the offices of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault--UCASA--community leaders and law enforcement officials wore jeans to mark this occasion and let survivors know they are supported.

Denim Day began more than twenty years ago in Italy when a rape conviction was overrturned because the Italian Supreme Court deemed the victim must have helped her attacker by removing her tight jeans, therefore implying consent.

Women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans the next day showing their support and solidarity with the rape survivor.

On Denim Day, commemorated around the world, advocates stress that no matter what is worn, clothing never implies consent.

"For a long time, I never believed and felt I wasn't worth anything," said Lucy Romero at today's event.

Law enforcement and advocates at hope to change that attitude.

"If you see something, say something about it, because sometimes survivors aren’t going to feel comfortable coming forward but we want to say that we will believe you," said Rosie Rivera, Salt Lake County Sheriff.

Community partners agree that more needs to be done to ensure survivors feel heard and safe.