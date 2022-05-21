Utahns feeling the pinch of inflation

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau’s monthly Pulse survey of Utahns shows that about 100,000 more are feeling less secure about paying their usual household expenses in May than they did in April.

The numbers for the most secure and least secure stayed exactly the same. Twelve percent of Utahns report having a lot of difficulty paying the usual household expenses and 41 percent reported having no difficulty.

But a bubble of 47 percent of Utahns in the middle did shift. From April to May, 5 percent of Utahns shifted from feeling it’s a little difficult to feeling it’s somewhat difficult.

The Census Bureau weights the answers to estimate the number of Utahns feeling a certain way. In Utah in April, they estimate about 380,000 Utahns felt it was somewhat difficult. In May, that number rose to 478,000.