Utahns from all walks of life celebrate Holi Festival of Colors

SPANISH FORK, Utah — As Hindus across the world celebrate Holi, or the Festival of Colors this month, Utahns also participated in the festivities.

Holi is a festival celebrated by Indians at home and abroad. It marks the arrival of spring and demonstrates the victory of good over evil.

“Very great to know that in U.S., we are celebrating Indian festivals, so it’s always exciting to know that so many people are celebrating our culture and festival,” said Nidhi Garg, who was at the celebration at the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork for the first time.

Thousands are expected to attend — and it’s not just Indians. The event is filled with dancing, throwing colors, yoga classes, meditation sessions, henna, food trucks and stalls to help people learn about the culture.

“In India, Holi is two days festival. The colorful day is the second day, so it’s very fun way,” added Garg.

For some people, this was not their first time at the festival. Jesse and Alene Marrott said this time at the festival was nostalgic. They came here on their first date and were back again.

“Sixteen years ago when we met, we came here for the first time on our first date. It was awesome," Jesse said.

Both say the festival has changed a lot since they first came here. There are more people now, more activities, and it’s just grown in scale. They hope to make coming back an annual tradition.

Indians who came out to the festival said celebrations like these show acceptance of their culture, and they enjoy getting to feel at home. Being able to share Holi with the world — joy, togetherness, color and vibrance — is a special feeling.

“More people and come together and play colorful Holi, with everyone," said Shubhani Sharma, who was also at the festival.

Here’s wishing a happy Holi to all who celebrate!