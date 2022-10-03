Utahns gather to demonstrate for Iranian women's rights

SALT LAKE CITY — As protests against the Iranian government take place in Iran and across the globe, Iranians living in Utah continue to stand in support of women’s rights.

The Iranian American Society of Utah hosted an event at Salt Lake City Hall Sunday afternoon. Dozens gathered to listen to speakers, university professors, and poets.

The group marched around city hall chanting: “Say her name: Mahsa Amini” and “Women, life, freedom.”’

“They’re fighting in the streets and sacrificing their life, their precious life, for the freedom that they’ve never had for the last 43 years,” said Newsha Sedghi.

It’s been over two weeks since Mahsa Amini died in Iranian police custody after being arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.

“They put on their clothes, they take off their scarf, they walk out knowing that they won’t come back, knowing that they’re going to get shot. Because that’s what it’s come to,” said Rana, one of the protesters.

Tannaz Hoffman, one of the members of the Iranian American Society of Utah, visited Iran years ago and was also arrested by morality police officers. She was told it was because she was wearing white and attracting attention. She was only a high schooler at the time.

“It was such a traumatizing experience for me to go through that,” she said. “I got lucky because I got out — my mom came and rescued me with a passport — but all the other women, they don’t get this treatment.”

Demonstrators hope global awareness and outrage can ignite change in Iran.

“After a long time, I am so proud to scream it: That I am an Iranian woman! Nobody can stop me anymore!” said Maryam Radpour.