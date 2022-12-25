Utah duo help lessen airport travel stress through music

SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling is never easy these days, but the anxiety amps up a bit during the holidays when thousands pack airports as they fly out to see loved ones spread across the country.

But a duo at Salt Lake City International Airport made sweet music on Saturday to help ease the stress of travel on the day before Christmas.

Mike Christiansen and Eric Nelson have played together for nearly 40 years as Lightwood Duo, and while they have performed all over the area, the duo is not stranger to the airport.

"We usually play one day before Thanksgiving and then Christmas Eve," said Christiansen, who plays the guitar and is Professor Emeritus at Utah State University.

Through their years playing at the airport during the holidays, both Christiansen and Nelson understand what the stress is travel is all about.

"You can tell that [travelers] are a little bit uptight, and about the time they hit right here, they're tapping their foot, snapping their fingers and sing along with us," said Christiansen. "Sometimes they're dancing a little bit and requesting tunes."

Although the two normally play songs from different musical genres, during during this time of year it's the holiday classics that are mostly found on the airport playlist to passengers who'd probably rather be anywhere else.

"It's so stressful and everyone's kind of in a hurry and anxious, and so having beautiful music creates a space that helps dissipates a lot of that negative energy," said Texas traveler Roark Bradley.

It may not be Carnegie Hall, but Christiansen said Lightwood Duo enjoys their holiday airport performances and will do it as long as they invite them,

"It's a fun gig. There's nothing more interesting to watch than people."