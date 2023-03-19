Utahns help new residents find resources they need at Immigrant Fair

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Moving to a new country can be scary, and it can be challenging to find the resources one needs to build a new life.

That’s why a group of Utahns came together to help change that.

More than 500 people attended the Immigrant Fair at a Latter-day Saint church building in Woods Cross on Saturday to learn about resources that are available to help them settle into the community.

Harold Martinez, one of the organizers, said seeing the large turnout was a joy to watch because there are so many things that people might be scared to ask for help about, especially when they are trying to assimilate to a new culture and could have language barriers as well.

“When they come here, sometimes they don’t know where to go. So basically, this is just for them to know everything about the services available in the community,” said Martinez.

More than 30 groups set up tables where they offered legal help, explained education options, and talked about health services and insurance. There were also public safety officers and other partners.

“It’s really amazing,” said Sonia Lagunes with Alliance Community Services. “There are so many resources, and we need to let the community know that we are here help. It’s really amazing, this kind of helping fair.”

The nonprofit she works with helps Latinos with health and legal services, and she wants more people to know that they are not alone.

“Utah is changing. There are more resources for the immigrant community, and of course, there is more information,” said Lagunes. “So just ask and I’m sure somebody will help you.”

The event was by immigrants, for immigrants — to pay the help forward.

“People who have been in that situation know exactly how to feel when you don’t know where to go,” said Martinez. “Sometimes it’s hard, sometimes it’s easier, but this type of event gives you everything to find resources."

It takes a village, so people said they wanted to do their part.

“Help you to make a better life for your family,” said Lagunes.

The group is working on hosting fairs like these in other parts of the state in the coming weeks and months.