Utahns helping those impacted by Hawaii wildfires

More than 50 people are dead from devastating wildfires in Maui, and many more are displaced and trying to pick up the pieces. But one family in Utah is trying to help.

“It’s just so hard to think about this community going through this,” said Kimberly Kekahuna, who was born and raised in Maui, where a massive blaze is reducing the island to ash and rubble. “It was very hard for my husband and I who went to school at Lahaina Luna, and to see all this happen to our friends and family there."

Watching the fire take lives and wipe out homes has been so difficult for Kekahuna's family to process.

“The community is really strong, and that community is a big ohana — family — and they might not be ohana by blood, but they are ohana by heart," she said.

Kekahuna was born and raised on Maui, it’s her home and where so many of her loved ones live.

“We’re so far away and it’s hard for us to try to lend a helping hand. This is the only way that we can," she said.

So she is packing things in her home, and with a friend, is collecting supplies to help those impacted in Hawaii.

"Anything we can get — clothing, kids' clothing, essential stuff, toothbrush, toothpaste, combs, anything that we think. Blankets, towels," Kekahuna said.

She added that it has been overwhelming to see people host drives of their own to help send things to Hawaiians in need.

“It’s unbelievable. I just can’t believe Utah came out and supported what is needed back home for us," she said.

If you would like to donate or learn more about how to get involved, you can connect with Kim on Facebook or donate through Venmo, username @nona1010 to help cover shipping costs.