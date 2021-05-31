Utahns honor military service men and women who have paid the ultimate price

SALT LAKE CITY — People across the state of Utah will honor fallen heroes on this Memorial Day.

It’s the first time in a couple of years that most will be able to do so, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several events are planned to remember those who died while fighting to protect our freedom.

Some of the events planned are at the Orem, Pleasant Grove and Riverton City cemeteries, Bountiful Veterans Park and the Utah State Capitol.

Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy will stage its annual Memorial Day Program.

There will be a car show and parade in West Jordan which will end at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

In West Valley City, Mayor Ron Bigelow has been working for eight years to create a new memorial. Groundbreaking will take place Monday morning.

“So it’s somber but at the same time we’re excited,” Bigelow said. “Because it’s past due time to honor those individuals and remember all of them by name.”

The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be held near the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. There will be a wall with all the names of all service members from Utah who have died in combat since World War I.

State leaders say today is also about honoring and remembering those veterans who have died during the pandemic.

