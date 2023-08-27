Utahns host fundraiser for victims of Maui wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a few weeks since the deadly wildfires in Maui began — so many lives lost, homes up in flames and towns destroyed. But at the heart of it, are people trying to pick up the pieces.

A community here in Utah from the islands is stepping up to help their family recover.

Imagine being so far away from the place you call that’s turning into rubble, and you just want to help. That’s why local Hawaiian, Polynesian and Pacific Islander groups came together to celebrate their culture, and for a cause.

“If we can do something for our people, let’s do it,” said Alyn Toalepai, president of the Utah Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce. “This is what it's turned out to... Utah for Maui.”

They're gathering in solidarity for people who need a community to lean on.

“Our goal here is to bring together the entire community in support for the families who have been directly impacted,” said Sui Lang Panoke, a member of the Utah Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce.

Hawaii natives here in Utah helped raise money for people impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui.

“The goal is $30,000 and we’re asking for any matching funds, so if we collect that 30, someone else can match it for 30 — that’s 60, and it just keeps growing and growing, and that’s the hope," Toalepai said.

Community groups came together at Trolley Square all day Saturday. All the proceeds will go to people on the ground on Maui. The monetary help and gift cards ensure that people there can get the supplies they need to rebuild their lives.

“Way of giving back in our aloha as a family collectively, to everybody to come and join, come and have fun, in a good way and in that way, we share the love,” said Toalepai.

“This is a very emotional event in our community. It’s been very painful to watch from so far away, and so we’re really just gathering to hear each other’s stories, to share connections to the island and offer any support,” said Panoke.

Panoke is a Hawaii native and is collecting something special to hand deliver to people when she goes to Maui next week: Aloha notes.

“Thought it would be appropriate to send love and aloha from their Utah Ohana," she said, “Which is just a hopeful note saying we love you, we’re praying for you, you’re not in this alone, we’re here to support you every step of the way."

Keeping the spirit of giving, resiliency and strength going, they hope to have more Utah for Maui events as recovery continues.